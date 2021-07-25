Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Simmons First National by 65.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $26.66 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.