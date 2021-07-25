Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.80 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $42,678,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

