Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.82 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $171.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $173.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

