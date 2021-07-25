Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 454.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 192,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 125.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,728,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

