Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.96 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,815 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $149.16 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.