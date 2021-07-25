Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $479.78 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.