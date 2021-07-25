Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

