Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Brinker International worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brinker International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,832.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

