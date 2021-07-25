Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.01 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,321,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $100.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.