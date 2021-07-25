Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 257,068 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

