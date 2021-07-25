Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.13 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of First Hawaiian worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $9,475,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.