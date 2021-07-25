Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.14 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 731,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,016.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

