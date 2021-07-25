Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Select Medical worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

