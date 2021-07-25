Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.23 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

