Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

