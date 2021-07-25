Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.07 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

