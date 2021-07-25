Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $66,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $72,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion and a PE ratio of -189.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

