Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,942 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

