Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of iRobot worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

