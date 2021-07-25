Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,049,211 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.44 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

