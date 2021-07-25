Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,218 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of 3D Systems worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,259 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,229 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDD. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

