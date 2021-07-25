Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,185 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $398,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 137.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 133.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $16.42 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,829.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

