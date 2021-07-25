Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 29,372 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Avista worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avista by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Avista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avista by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avista by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

