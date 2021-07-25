Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,098 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FIL Ltd grew its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $201,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in CONMED by 42.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 343.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.