Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,941 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $235,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

