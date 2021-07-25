Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,566 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

