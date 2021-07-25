Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,795 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $60.78 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

