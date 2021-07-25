Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,042 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFY stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

