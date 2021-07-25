Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,491 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of LB stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

