Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,129 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

