Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRE. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

