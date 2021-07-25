Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.02. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

