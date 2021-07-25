Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $135.91 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

