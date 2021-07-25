Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) versus Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Head to Head Review

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Progyny and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 23.32%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.67%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progyny and Greenbrook TMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million 14.53 $46.46 million $0.18 314.44 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.43 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -5.12

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progyny beats Greenbrook TMS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

