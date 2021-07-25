Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 9.3% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $41,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 210,066 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,809,000 after buying an additional 46,389 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. 2,369,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $62.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

