GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post sales of $4.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $52.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $123.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 65.94%.

GP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of GP stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $376.99 million and a PE ratio of -51.50.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

