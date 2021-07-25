Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 94.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.