Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $23.34 million and $3.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,211.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.54 or 0.06051942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.74 or 0.01297352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00357416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00137889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00592862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00352043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00276719 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 79,342,920 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

