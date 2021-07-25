Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.23% of Grocery Outlet worth $43,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.