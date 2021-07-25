Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Buys 12,933 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 8.3% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $18.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

