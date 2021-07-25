Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,154 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 4.6% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $62,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.