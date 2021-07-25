Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 170.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,831 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of JD.com worth $98,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JD.com by 530.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after buying an additional 2,211,616 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 20,290,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

