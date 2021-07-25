Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 216,458 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Graybug Vision makes up 0.1% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned 1.03% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.13. 231,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,864. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.