Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Sells 412,823 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,823 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for 0.9% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Stitch Fix worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 548,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,351. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $660,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

