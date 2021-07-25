Grumpy Finance Price Tops $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00819076 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

GRUMPY is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

