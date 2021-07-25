Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,609 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

