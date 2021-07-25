Guider (GDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $11,216.59 and $13.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

