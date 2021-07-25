Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

