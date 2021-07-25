Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $68,631,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,823 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

