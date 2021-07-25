Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $12,165.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00364961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,566,696 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

